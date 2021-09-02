News13 tracks the shootings – Decrease in violence continues into August

A map of shootings within News13’s coverage area, as of Aug. 24, 2021.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The trend of decreasing gun violence in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas continues, according to a crime analysis by News13.

The data encompasses News13’s viewing area — which includes Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina.

There were at least 24 shootings in those areas in August, a slight increase from 23 in July. Every other month this year has had at least 30 shootings, with a peak in June at 43.

Of the 149 shootings this year, at least 84 included a death, totaling 89 gun violence-related deaths for 2021.

Nine people died from gun violence in August, and another 15 were injured.

The most deaths were in March, with at least 15, and the fewest were in February and July, with seven each.

Shootings this year have mostly clustered in the Darlington and Florence county areas.

In North Carolina, Lumberton has seen at least 18 shootings. St. Pauls has had at least eight.

There have been at least 20 shootings in the Hartsville area, about 22 in the Myrtle Beach area and at least 14 in the Darlington area.

Of the nine deaths last month, arrests have been made in five.

Those killed by gun violence in August include:

The deaths in August are: