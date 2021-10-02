News13 tracks the shootings: September most dangerous month so far for gun violence

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – More people were injured or killed in shootings within News13’s coverage area during September than any other month, according to a crime analysis from News13.

Twenty-eight people were injured, and another 14 were killed by gun violence in September within News13’s coverage area, which includes Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Scotland and Robeson counties in North Carolina.

September saw at least 40 shootings, according to information obtained by News13 as of 4 p.m. on Friday. There were at least four shootings on Sept. 25 alone.

It was a stark jump from the previous two months, which saw numbers dip down to 25 shootings in August and 23 in July. July, which had seven gun violence deaths and 17 injuries, had the least amount of shootings this year. June had the most, with 24 people hurt and 14 killing in 43 shootings.

The deadliest month has been March, when 16 people were killed. There have been at least 291 calls of shots fired this year.

At least eight shootings in September happened in Robeson County, primarily in the Lumberton area. The Pee Dee area in South Carolina, particularly Darlington and Dillon counties, has also seen a surge in gun violence this year.

September’s shootings led to multiple children being injured, including a woman and her 9-year-old child who were shot in a car in Pembroke, a young woman and her 1-year-old child who were shot inside a mobile home in Dillon County, and a 12-year-old who was shot during a drive-by shooting in Lumberton. Police continue to search for the vehicle in that Sept. 21 shooting, which has been described as a four-door silver Ford, possibly a Taurus, with out-of-state tags, a rust spot over its back windshield and damage to its front bumper and passenger headlight.

Gun violence has dominated most days in 2021. Through September – a total of 273 days – there were 291 shootings. Only 35.1% of days this year have not had a shooting. There was a shooting on more than 75% of the days in both June and September.

Overall, 176 people have been injured, and another 102 have died in shootings within those eight counties in 2021. Those numbers do not include suicides.

Gun deaths in the region have exceeded the number of total homicides that Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming separately had in 2019, according to the most recent information available from the FBI. There were 381 people murdered in shootings in South Carolina in 2019.