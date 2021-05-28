Nichols police asking for help finding suspect who broke into Sunny Mart

Police believe the suspect above broke into the Sunny Mart in Nichols on May 28, 2021. (Source: Town of Nichols)

NICHOLS, S.C. (WBTW) — Nichols police are asking for the public’s help to identify and find a person who broke into a business on Friday and potentially stole a vehicle the previous day.

The suspect broke into the Sunny Mart, according to a post from the Town of Nichols. The crime happened at about 3 a.m. Friday.

The car included with the suspect’s photo was potentially stolen on Thursday in North Myrtle Beach by the same person, according to the post.

Anyone with information is urged to call Chief Reggie Brown at (843) 289-7834.