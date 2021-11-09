North Carolina tow-truck driver identified as victim in I-95 hit-and-run in Dillon County

Pee Dee Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tow-truck driver from North Carolina has been identified as the victim in Sunday night’s deadly hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 in Dillon County.

Steven Bullard, 48, of Red Springs, North Carolina, was hooking up a car to his wrecker when he was hit and killed by another vehicle that did not stop, Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said. It happened about 11:30 p.m. Sunday on I-95 North near mile-marker 197.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for a white 2004 to 2007 Volvo VNL semi in connection with the incident.

Bullard’s body has been sent for an autopsy. Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories