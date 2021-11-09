North Carolina tow-truck driver identified as victim in I-95 hit-and-run in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tow-truck driver from North Carolina has been identified as the victim in Sunday night’s deadly hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 in Dillon County.

Steven Bullard, 48, of Red Springs, North Carolina, was hooking up a car to his wrecker when he was hit and killed by another vehicle that did not stop, Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said. It happened about 11:30 p.m. Sunday on I-95 North near mile-marker 197.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for a white 2004 to 2007 Volvo VNL semi in connection with the incident.

Bullard’s body has been sent for an autopsy. Count on News13 for updates.