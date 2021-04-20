Now-former Darlington County school resource officer charged with assaulting student

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A now-former school resource officer has been charged with third-degree assault and battery, along with misconduct in office, after he grabbed a student, according to SLED.

William Kenneth Sumner, 57, grabbed a student on April 16 during a verbal altercation at Lamar High School, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. He was booked into the W.Glenn Campbell Detention Center on Tuesday.

Darlington County Sheriff’s Office made the request for the SLED investigation. Sumner is a former

deputy with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Sumner grabbed the student by his clothing, lifted him from a chair in an office, and then shoved him against a wall, according to an arrest warrant. The incident, which happened on Friday, was captured by security cameras.

“We are aware of an incident that occurred between a student and a School Resource Officer at a Lamar school on Friday afternoon,” a statement from the district reads. “School Resource Officers in Lamar are employees of the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The Darlington County School District is cooperating fully with law enforcement in their investigation.”

The district said that another resource officer has been assigned to the school.

Sumner has been released on a $5,000 bond.