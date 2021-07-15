Now-former Darlington jail officer charged with assaulting handcuffed inmate

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 44-year-old woman has been charged with assaulting a handcuffed inmate while she working as an officer at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Lejean Davis has been charged with third-degree assault and battery, along with misconduct of office. She has been released from jail on a total of $6,500 in personal recognizance bonds.

Davis “displayed an unreasonable and unjustified use of force” when she tased a handcuffed inmate on June 2, according to arrest warrants. The inmate was minorly injured.

The incident was recorded on video, according to SLED.

SLED investigated the case at the request of the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, according to the state agency.