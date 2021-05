FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Officials are investigating a “suspicious” death Friday in Florence County, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

The death occurred at a home on Pine Court. The sheriff’s office is considering it suspicious at this time.

The person’s identity hasn’t been released.

No other information about the investigation was immediately available.

