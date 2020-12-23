Officials release name of man killed in hit-and-run in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Police continue to look for a person involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened Tuesday in McColl.
Tony Johnson, also known as “Saucerhead,” was killed in the incident, according to the McColl Police Department.
Johnson was hit at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Arcadia Drive and New Bridge Road.
Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to call (843) 523-5223 or (843) 479-9999.
