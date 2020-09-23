One arrested after shooting incident, hostage situation in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested Tuesday night following a shooting incident and hostage situation in Darlington County.

According to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Nicholson Road around 9:30 p.m.

Deputies said a man was holding two people hostage following a shooting incident. The man released both victims after about 45 minutes. He was taken into custody around 10:55 p.m., deputies said.

The suspect has minor injuries. No one else was injured.

The suspect’s identity or a list of charges has not been released. Count on News13 for updates.