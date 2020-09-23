One arrested after shooting incident, hostage situation in Darlington County

Pee Dee Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested Tuesday night following a shooting incident and hostage situation in Darlington County.

According to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Nicholson Road around 9:30 p.m.

Deputies said a man was holding two people hostage following a shooting incident. The man released both victims after about 45 minutes. He was taken into custody around 10:55 p.m., deputies said.

The suspect has minor injuries. No one else was injured.

The suspect’s identity or a list of charges has not been released. Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories