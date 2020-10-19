14-year-old charged in Lumberton shooting at shopping center that injured two teens

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) — Police arrested a 14-year-old on Sunday for a Saturday shooting that injured two teens.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the shopping center near Pleasant Pizza and H & R Block, according to a press release from the Lumberton Police Department.

Two teens, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old — had been shot and taken to a hospital before police arrived.

The 15-year-old is in critical condition, according to police.

Investigators with the Lumberton Police Department, along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, discovered a group of teens had started a fight in the parking lot. Several shots were fired during the fight.

Police have since arrested a 14-year-old and charged them with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Police say that additional charges are possible. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845.

