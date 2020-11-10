One charged in deadly shooting at Marion auto shop

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was charged in connection with a deadly shooting Tuesday at an auto shop in Marion, according to the Marion Police Department.

The shooting happened at Kenny’s Auto Shop on S. Main Street around 2 p.m., police said. Officers arrived on scene and found a male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Prentis Deberry Quick, 38, was charged with murder, pointing and presenting a firearm, discharging a firearm within city limits, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Marion Police Chief Keith Parks called this shooting a “senseless act of violence” and said gun violence is not the way to deal with any situation.

The incident remains under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST PEE DEE CRIME HEADLINES: