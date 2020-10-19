1 critically injured in Lumberton shooting

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) — A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday night.

Lumberton police received a call at about 9:20 a.m. Sunday about shots fired in the area of 2nd Street and Grace Street, according to a press release from the Lumberton Police Department.

Shortly after, a man showed up at the Southeastern Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound. His injuries are considered life-threatening, according to the release, and he was flown to another hospital for treatment.

Police found shell casings at the scene, and learned that someone had taken the man to the hospital after they found him shot and lying on the sidewalk.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845.

