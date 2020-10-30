1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting near Lake City

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) — One person is dead after a shooting Thursday night near Lake City, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
One person is in custody in connection with the shooting.
