One dead after shooting in Darlington, coroner says

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in a shooting Tuesday in Darlington, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

The shooting happened at about 5 p.m. but Hardee couldn’t give an exact time. The car the man was driving “came to rest” at the Washington Square Apartments on Washington Street, but the shooting did not happen at the apartment complex, Hardee said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is also on scene.

News13 is working to learn more about what happened. We have a crew on scene.

