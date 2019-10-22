One dead after shooting in Johnsonville area, suspect in custody

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead following a shooting in the Johnsonville area.
According to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on First Neck Road around 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Kirby also told News13 a suspect is in custody.
Count on News13 as we work to learn the suspect’s name.
