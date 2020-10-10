One dead after shooting outside Lamar early Saturday morning

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — The Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators are looking into a homicide that took place at a club Saturday morning.

The incident took place at a club on Davis Street outside the town limits of Lamar around 1:15 a.m., according to authorities.

Deputies located one individual who had been shot and died on scene, according to authorities.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Darlington Cpunty Sheriff’s Investigators at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com.

You can also submit tips through the mobile app; text “DCSO” to 95577 for a link to download.

You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: