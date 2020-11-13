One dead after Thursday shooting in Marion; second deadly shooting this week

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died after a shooting Thursday evening in Marion, according to Marion County Deputy Coroner Jim Gray.

A 28-year-old male was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, Gray said.

The coroner was called around 7 p.m. According to a News13 reporter, there is police activity along with SLED agents on Wallace Circle.

This is the second deadly shooting in Marion this week. One person was also killed in a shooting at an auto shop in Marion Tuesday.