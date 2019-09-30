One dead, another hurt in Clio area shooting; Suspect arrested and charged with murder

CLIO AREA, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead and another seriously hurt after a double shooting in the Clio area Sunday afternoon.

Lt. Murphy with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person has been taken into custody in connection with this incident.

Deputies apprehended Clarence Kendall Cook Jr., 39, following an investigation. He is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

Cook faces several charges, including murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a violent felon.

The other victim of the shooting was airlifted to an area hospital where they remain in critical condition.

SLED assisted in processing the crime scene.

Cook is expected to be arraigned at the Marlboro County Magistrate Court Monday.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate.