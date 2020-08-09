One dead, another injured in early morning shooting in Marlboro Co.

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — One dead, another injured in an early morning shooting in Marlboro County.

Robbie Tryon with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 3 am this morning.

Officer Tryon said both victims were transported to an area hospital.

The exact location of the shooting has not been released.

This is an ongoing story. Count on News13 for updates.

