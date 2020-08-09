One dead, another injured in early morning shooting in Marlboro Co.

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — One dead, another injured in an early morning shooting in Marlboro County.

Robbie Tryon with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 3 am this morning.

Officer Tryon said both victims were transported to an area hospital.

The exact location of the shooting has not been released.

