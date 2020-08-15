One dead following shooting, robbery; Robeson Co. Sheriff’s deputies investigate

Pee Dee Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – One Lumberton man has died after a shooting Friday night on Bunny Trail Road in Lumberton around 7:45 p.m.

Tyron Christopher Melton, Jr., 27, was taken to Southeastern Health by a family member where he died from his injuries.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is also investigating a robbery in connection with the shooting.

Investigators are looking for a white, four door 2011 Mercedes-Benz E350 that was stolen from Melton.

The North Carolina registration plate number for the vehicle is HHT8236. The suspects may have been traveling in a burgundy, four door SUV prior to the robbery.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

Count on News13 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories