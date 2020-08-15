One dead following shooting, robbery; Robeson Co. Sheriff’s deputies investigate

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – One Lumberton man has died after a shooting Friday night on Bunny Trail Road in Lumberton around 7:45 p.m.

Tyron Christopher Melton, Jr., 27, was taken to Southeastern Health by a family member where he died from his injuries.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is also investigating a robbery in connection with the shooting.

Investigators are looking for a white, four door 2011 Mercedes-Benz E350 that was stolen from Melton.

The North Carolina registration plate number for the vehicle is HHT8236. The suspects may have been traveling in a burgundy, four door SUV prior to the robbery.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.

Count on News13 for updates on this developing story.