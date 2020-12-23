One dead in Tuesday evening shooting in St. Pauls

ST. PAULS, NC (WBTW) — A 22-year-old man is dead after homes were shot into Tuesday night in St. Pauls, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Britt Road around 6:39 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a person and homes that were shot according to information from the department.

Family members took Dennis M. Bain, of St. Pauls, from the scene before deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s office. He was then transferred to an EMS vehicle.

Bain was taken to UNC Southeastern Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, according to the report.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

