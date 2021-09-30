Coroner identifies victims of Florence shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Two people have died after a shooting in the city of Florence.

Captain Mike Brandt tells News13 that police responded around 8:40 p.m. Thursday to a house near Carver and Lawson Streets.

Ja’Marion Derique Byrd, 18, was found dead inside the house. Tyrin McCullum, 20, was found injured outside the house. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Another deadly shooting happened within the same block on Jan. 16, leading to the death of 17-year-old Tharon Orlando Jackson II.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to call Cpl. Travis Scott with the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or email tsscott@cityofflorence.com.