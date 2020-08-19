One hurt in Florence shooting Wednesday morning

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — Florence Police Department says that an individual was shot early Wednesday morning.
The shooting occurred in the 800 block of Commander Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to police.
Police say that the injuries are not life threatening.
No suspect information is available at this time.
