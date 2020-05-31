One hurt in shooting at Florence County hotel: Deputies

FLORENCE AREA, SC (WBTW) – There has been a shooting Sunday morning at the Thunderbird Inn in the Florence area, deputies say.

Florence County deputies responded to the incident within the last hour, according to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.







Chief Kirby said one person has been shot and has been taken to an area hospital. Their injuries are not expected to be life-threatening, he added.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Response Team is currently working to locate and apprehend the suspects involved in the incident. The scene is still active.

Chief Kirby added that law enforcement was not involved in the shooting.

News13’s Lacey Lee is on scene now. Count on us for updates.

