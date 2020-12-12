One injured after shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured after a shooting Friday night in Darlington County, according to. Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened on Bellhaven Drive off Philadelphia Street, southwest of the city of Darlington, Kilgo said.

Deputies couldn’t provide any other information at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

