One injured in shooting near Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Tall Oaks Drive near Florence on Saturday.

Deputies responded to a call from an area hospital that is treating a gunshot victim, according to Major Michael Nunn.

Nunn says that no further information is available at this time.

