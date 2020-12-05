One injured in shooting near Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Tall Oaks Drive near Florence on Saturday.
Deputies responded to a call from an area hospital that is treating a gunshot victim, according to Major Michael Nunn.
Nunn says that no further information is available at this time.
Count on News13 for updates.
