One injured in Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating a shooting Tuesday night in Florence County, according to officials.

The shooting happened at about 6 p.m. on Fifth Street, according to an investigator on scene from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. One male victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, no suspects have been arrested.

Deputies began clearing the scene before 8 p.m.

No other information is available. Additional details could be released Wednesday, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.