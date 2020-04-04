One injured in Friday morning shooting in Dillon Co.

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured in a shooting Friday morning in Dillon County.

The shooting happened on Highway 57 North, according to Capt. Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a male with a gunshot wound.

The male was taken to the hospital. No other information is available at this time.

