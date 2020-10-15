One injured in shooting in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured in a shooting Thursday in Dillon County, according to Capt. Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.
Arnette said the shooting happened in the Mt. Calvary community. One person was taken to the hospital with injuries.
The shooting remains under investigation and no other details were provided.
