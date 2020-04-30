One injured in shooting in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured in a shooting in Marion Wednesday evening.

Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers said the shooting happened near the 200 block of McMillan Street between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The victim is about 20 or 21 years old and is not cooperating with law enforcement, Flowers said. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made and no information about a suspect is available.

The incident is still under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: