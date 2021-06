MCCOLL, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Wednesday in a shooting in Marlboro County, according to McColl Police Chief Brian Genwright.

The shooting happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Polston Street in McColl, Genwright said. The person shot has non-life-threatening injuries.

Information about any suspects was not available at this time. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting with the investigation.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.