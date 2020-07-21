One injured in shooting in Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured in a shooting in Timmonsville, according to Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown.

The shooting happened Monday evening on Smith Street (Hwy 76) near Honda Way, Brown said.

The person who was shot is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to Brown.

No other information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

