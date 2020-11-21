Suspect named in Lake City shooting that injured one

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured and another was taken into custody after a shooting Friday in Lake City, according to police.

The shooting happened before 6 p.m. at Coker Mobile Home Park off of Morris Street, police said. One person was shot in the lower body and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A city spokesperson said the person was shot once in the leg and is in ‘stable’ condition.

The shooter was taken into custody shortly after. The shooter has been identified as Thurman Epps, 31, of Lake City, according to Curtis Fox-Mixon with Lake City police. Epps was charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Epps was arrested and charged with attempted murder in August for allegedly shooting into an occupied vehicle twice.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident involving neighbors. The Lake City Police Department and Florence County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.