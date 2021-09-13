One killed in shooting at Darlington County apartment complex

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another was injured Sunday night after a shooting at a Darlington County apartment complex, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called at about 9:30 p.m. to the Cambridge Apartments in Lamar, the sheriff’s office said. One person was found dead and another person has non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the person killed has not been released.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, deputies said. No other information could be released because the investigation is ongoing.

