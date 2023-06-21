MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was shot on the 800 block of Eastbrook Estates in Marion Tuesday morning, according to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers.

When officers arrived on scene, police could not find a victim. They did, however, recover several shell casings, damage to the inside of a residence, and a firearm.

While on the scene, officers were told by dispatch that a gunshot victim had arrived at MUSC in Mullins, according to police.

One officer went to the hospital and talked to the victim, who gave conflicting stories of where the incident happened and could not provide any additional information, police said.

The victim was taken to MUSC in Charleston with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening, police said.

No arrests have been made, and the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Marion police at 843-423-8616 or to submit a tip anonymously through the department’s app.