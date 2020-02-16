One person charged, victim in hospital after shots fired in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW)- Darlington Police are investigating a shooting incident that sent one person to the hospital.

According to Captain Kimberly Nelson with the Darlington Police Department, police responded to a shots fired call on Teddar Street and Pearl Street.

When officers arrived on scene they found a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital and according to police is in stable condition.

Darlington Police with assitance from the Darlington County Sherriff’s Office arrested Deshawn Mautese Goins in connection with the case. Goins was transported to the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

Booking records show Goins is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is also charged with assault and battery in the third degree. That charge is listed as having happened Oct. 30, 2019.

The shooting is still under investigation. If you have any information contact the police department at 843-398-4026.

