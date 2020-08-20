One person dead after shooting in Darlington County, SLED also on scene

Deputies investigate a shooting in Darlington County that left one person dead (WBTW)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died after a shooting in Darlington County Wednesday evening, according to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Kilgo said deputies were dispatched to a home on Susan Drive around 6 p.m. where they found a person who had been shot.

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital where they later died, Kilgo said.

The identity of the person killed has not been released but the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and SLED are both on scene.

No other information was released. News13’s Matt Fortin is on scene. Count on us for updates.