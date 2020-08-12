One person in custody after shooting, chase in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is in custody after a shooting and a chase in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

According to Brandt, officers heard gunshots in north Florence near Vista Street around 9:53 p.m. Tuesday. Several people also called reporting gunshots in the area.

A bystander pointed out a car that was involved to officers, leading to a brief chase, Brandt said. The car then crashed into a tree near Norfolk Street and Oakland Ave. Two subjects ran away. One suspect was captured.

The suspect was taken to a hospital to be evaluated, Brandt said. He said no one was seriously injured in the crash and no one was injured in the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: