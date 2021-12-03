One person injured in Florence shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured Friday in a shooting in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. Friday on Roosevelt Street near Dickman Street, Brandt said. One person was injured and was taken to a hospital. Police were initially called to the area of Dixie Street and Harrell Street, which is where the victim was found.

No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information should call 843-665-3191 or email tsscott@cityofflorence.com. Count on News13 for updates.

