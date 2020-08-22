One person injured in shooting in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured in a shooting in Dillon County Friday night, according to Capt. Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened in Little Rock. One person was taken to the hospital.

No other information is available at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

