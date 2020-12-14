One person injured in shooting in Florence area

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured in a shooting Sunday evening in the Florence area, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Royal Street, Brandt said. Officers said they were unable to locate a shooting scene or any additional information. They were called back at 5:13 p.m. for a gunshot victim.

The person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-665-3191.