One person injured in shooting in Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Florence County deputies and Timmonsville police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Monday night.
According to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on Harkless Court in Timmonsville around 9:30 p.m.
Kirby told News13 “no suspects at the moment and it doesn’t look good for the victim.”
Deputies are assisting Timmonsville police with their investigation. Count on News13 for updates.
