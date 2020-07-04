One person killed in Friday shooting in Bennettsville, deputies searching for suspect

Pee Dee Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) — The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched Friday to reports of shots fired at Hill Top Lane in Bennettsville.

Deputies say Anthony Antoine Douglas Smith, 40, was shot several times and later died at the hospital.

Deputies say Shyheim Quantel Dease, 26 is responsible for shooting and killing Smith.

A warrant is out for Dease’s arrest and he is being considered armed and dangerous, deputies say.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on Dease’s whereabouts to call law enforcement immediately.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories