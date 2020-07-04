Suspect in custody in Friday deadly shooting in Bennettsville

UPDATE: According to authorities, Shyheim Quantel Dease is in custody this morning. Arraignment is scheduled for later today.

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) — The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched Friday to reports of shots fired at Hill Top Lane in Bennettsville.

Deputies say Anthony Antoine Douglas Smith, 40, was shot several times and later died at the hospital.

Deputies say Shyheim Quantel Dease, 26 is responsible for shooting and killing Smith.

A warrant is out for Dease’s arrest and he is being considered armed and dangerous, deputies say.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on Dease’s whereabouts to call law enforcement immediately.

This is an ongoing investigation.

