One person shot and killed in possible home invasion in Cheraw

CHERAW, SC (WBTW) – The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Midway Road in the Cheraw part of the county, according to a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office.

Our CBS Affiliate WBTV is reporting that a man was shot and killed in a possible home invasion at that location. SLED officials are on the scene and a helicopter is on the way. K-9 teams have also been deployed and are searching for suspects.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone in the area of the incident with a home security camera system or any information on the incident to contact them at 843-623-6838.

