DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured after being shot in the back in Darlington County, according to Sheriff James Hudson.

Deputies received a call from a hospital at about 3:30 p.m., Hudson said. The victim is refusing to cooperate with deputies.

It is unclear where the shooting happened and the extent of injuries to the victim.

No arrests have been made. Count on News13 for updates.