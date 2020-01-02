Male killed in Lake City shooting identified

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to a shooting death in Lake City on Thursday.

Lake City Police Department spokesperson Amy Pringle said one person was shot in the area of Rae Street and Lassie Street, around 6 p.m. Pringle later confirmed a male was killed in the shooting.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the person killed as Antwan McKnight, 21, of Lake City.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Glen Kirby tells News13 that deputies are also on scene with the department’s special reaction team (SRT).

No arrests have been announced.

