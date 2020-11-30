One shot while driving in car in Dillon County

Pee Dee Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
dillon-county-sheriff_436184

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was shot while in a car on Friday night.

The person, whose sex was not identified by information released Monday afternoon from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, was traveling in a vehicle on Saw Mill Road when the incident occurred.

No other information — including the extend of the injuries — was available as of Monday afternoon.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST CRIME HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories