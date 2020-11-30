One shot while driving in car in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was shot while in a car on Friday night.
The person, whose sex was not identified by information released Monday afternoon from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, was traveling in a vehicle on Saw Mill Road when the incident occurred.
No other information — including the extend of the injuries — was available as of Monday afternoon.
Count on News13 for updates.
