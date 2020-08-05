One suspect wanted after 5 shot in Marion arrested, other suspects still wanted

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old woman was arrested and charged Wednesday in connection with a shooting at a Shell Station in Marion that happened Saturday.

According to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers, Tameisha Cierra Lasane, 18, of Mullins, turned herself in Wednesday morning.

Lasane is charged with four counts of attempted murder, four counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, conspiracy, unlawful carrying of a pistol, discharging a firearm within city limits, malicious injury to personal property value less than $2,000 and malicious injury to real property value less than $2,000.

Lasane had a bond hearing Wednesday at 4 p.m. and bond was denied on the attempted murder charges. Bond for the other charges was set at $36,337.50.

These other people are also wanted and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Marion Police Department:

Zyrei Pre’mere Platt (19 yoa, Mullins, SC)

Derrian Domanek Platt (aka Dee Dee, 33 yoa, Mullins, SC)

Kyrei Janeai Platt (23 yoa, Mullins, SC)

They are not to be approached, police said.

Kyrei Platt, clockwise from top left, Derrian Platt, Zyrei Platt, Tameisha Lasane and Quanisa Owens

Quanisa Michelle Owens is also wanted for accessory after the fact of attempted murder.