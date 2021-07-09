Pamplico man arrested after high-speed chase seriously injures deputy

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was a suspect in a high-speed chase that led to one deputy being seriously injured has been arrested, and is now out on bond.

Ethan Harley Gainey, 22, of Pamplico, was arrested on Friday and charged with failure to stop for blue light with great bodily injury, according to an announcement Friday from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said that Gainey led police on a chase — which at times reached more than 100 miles per hour — on July 3 on U.S. Highway 52 south of Florence. The injured deputy remains in the hospital.

If convicted, Gainey could spend up to a decade in prison.

He was released from jail on Friday on a $5,000 surety bond.

It took two hours for responders to get the deputy out of her vehicle, according to Sheriff TJ Joye, who said the deputy was lucky to be alive.

The pursuit began just after 1 p.m. when the deputy stopped a vehicle on South Irby Street for a moving violation, according to Major Michael Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle initially stopped, but sped away as the deputy approached it, Nunn said.

The pursuit continued south on South Irby Street until the deputy lost control of her cruiser, went across the median and hit a tree, Nunn said. The deputy’s cruiser and the suspect’s vehicle did not come into contact with each other during the pursuit, Nunn said.